The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Russell Wilson could be the franchise quarterback they haven’t found since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The last Super Bowl for the legendary franchise came 15 years ago.

Last season, the Steelers kept their faith in Kenny Pickett. However, the prospect got injured and Mitch Trubisky was a disaster. They ended up with Mason Rudolph leading a miraculous run to the playoffs.

As a consequence, Wilson got a one-year deal after a very complicated stint with the Denver Broncos and Justin Wilson arrived via trade from the Chicago Bears. It’s an open race, bit, the big question for the veteran is his health.

Russell Wilson suffers calf injury

Russell Wilson missed his first practice at training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to injury. Mike Tomlin confirmed the problem should not be of huge concern.

“Starts aren’t always ideal, but that’s like life, man. Russ woke up today, his calf was tight. It was my decision to sit him down today, create a little short-term discomfort for him, not allowing a small problem to become a bigger problem.”

Justin Fields took most of the reps with the offense and, although Wilson wanted to be on the field, it was a coach’s decision. “He wanted to and he was probably capable, but I’m getting to know him. I just chose to create a little misery for him and the offensive unit.”