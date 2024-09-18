Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: QB Jacoby Brissett issues strong warning to frustrated Patriots teammate

After a mixed start to the NFL season for the New England Patriots, their starting QB Jacoby Brissett delivered a clear message to a frustrated teammate.

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireNew England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

By Matías Persuh

The strong start to the NFL season for the New England Patriots hinted at a promising road ahead. However, the narrow overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday dampened the spirits in Foxborough. In light of this situation, it was none other than QB Jacoby Brissett who sent a clear message to a disappointed teammate.

Following the loss to the Seahawks, receiver Demario Douglas stated to WEEI that he was able to showcase his talent “last year; not yet this year,” clearly expressinghis frustration at not being a consistent target for QB Brissett.

When asked by Conor Ryan of Boston.com about his teammate’s comments, Jacoby Brissett was firm: “I’m glad he’s frustrated. If he wasn’t, that would be more alarming than him not getting the ball to be honest to you. You just explain it to him: You’re going to have those games where it happens like that.

Advertisement

“It’s the second game of the year. We’re still trying to figure out our identity and how this thing is going to play out as far as the offense. It’s a long season ahead. I told him, ‘Man, there’s 15 games left. It’s a lot of football ahead of us.’ Obviously, we’re still getting better as a whole, individually, as an offense. I’m glad he’s frustrated, but I’ll see how he uses the frustration the right way.”

Demario Douglas

New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) walks off the field at halftime during the game against the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Advertisement

Brissett about Douglas’ opportunities

Brissett acknowledged that in these two games, he opted to look for other passing targets instead of Douglas: “Obviously, he’s a dynamic player, and me as the quarterback, I have to find ways to get him the ball,” Brissett said.

NFL News: WR Deebo Samuel makes his stance clear on 49ers\&#039; future this season

see also

NFL News: WR Deebo Samuel makes his stance clear on 49ers" future this season

“But it’s definitely something that we’re looking at. I don’t want to get into the overreaction thing about why this or that is not happening. It’s the second game of the season. But, we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball. He’s that good of a player.

Advertisement

“Honestly, we’ve got to find ways to get a lot of our skill players the ball, and get them more involved in the game. So yeah, I’ve got to take responsibility for that.”, Brissett finally concluded.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) calls the play during a game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks on September 15, 2024, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

The New England Patriots will definitely need to improve their level of play as they look ahead, especially if they aim to continue progressing in the league. Douglas and his teammates have received the message from their starting QB, and it will be up to them to come together and achieve positive results in the upcoming games.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes strongly defend the Kansas City Chiefs' latest move
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes strongly defend the Kansas City Chiefs' latest move

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United?

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers delivers a pointed message to his Jets teammates after ugly win
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers delivers a pointed message to his Jets teammates after ugly win

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo