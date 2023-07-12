Patrick Mahomes is not only the biggest star of the Kansas City Chiefs, but also in a new series produced by Netflix called ‘Quarterback.’ Now, the platform has revealed a never-before-seen side of the player, surprising all football fans.

Since 2017, the Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the entire NFL, and it’s mostly thanks to Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback has transformed the AFC West squad, leading them to win two Super Bowls and earning the franchise’s trust in him.

Mahomes is unquestionably one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. Netflix has made the decision to produce a series centered around top players in his position, and naturally, the Kansas City Chiefs’ member had to be featured in it.

A never-before-seen side of Patrick Mahomes appears in Netflix’s “Quarterback” series

A few weeks ago, Netflix announced the arrival of a new sports series. The platform produced a documentary following NFL quarterbacks, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins.

NFL Films, 2PM Productions, and Omaha Productions are collaborating on the series. Peyton Manning, the executive producer, aims to provide viewers with an inside look at the lives of quarterbacks on the field, and of course a prominent star like Mahomes had to be a part of it.

The series wants to share what quarterbacks really live during a season. Of course not everything is bright, and Patrick Mahomes proved it with a never-before-seen side of him appearing in a chapter.

Netflix’s cameras followed Mahomes during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, their division rivals. In a touchdown scored by the Chiefs, Patrick faces Maxx Crosby, who tells the quarterback: “You woke up the wrong motherf***er.”

Mahomes immediately clashes his helmet to Crosby’s. “What, boy? I’m the right one!” the quarterback responded. Even as he exits the field, Patrick glances at Maxx and passionately exclaims, “I’m here, I’m here.”