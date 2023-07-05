Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are facing severe scrutiny from PETA. The spouse of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback recently shared a social media post featuring controversial vacation photos, which did not sit well with the activist organization.

As of today, Patrick Mahomes is considered as one of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. He has proven to be an elite player, winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs during his seven-year tenure in the league.

However, behind Mahomes’ success is Brittany, who has been there for him since their school years. The couple got engaged in 2020, and two years later they got married in a very romantic wedding in Hawaii.

Brittany, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, is receiving significant criticism from PETA over controversial photos

Patrick Mahomes is living the dream. He entered the NFL in 2017 as the 10th-overall pick, an absolute bargain for the Kansas City Chiefs. He is poised to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in history, backed by amazing plays and impressive statistics that support this claim.

Leaving football aside, the quarterback has managed to integrate football into his personal life in the best way possible. His wife, Brittany, is always there to support him, and she has been a pillar for him throughout his entire career.

However, now it’s time for Patrick to have the same role in his wife’s life. A few days ago, the couple traveled to Hawaii for vacation. Brittany has now uploaded a photo to her social media, showing her hugging a dolphin, which caught the attention of PETA.

“We know you love companion animals,” the activist organization wrote in a lengthy note on Brittany’s page, “but we hope to see you extend your compassion to marine life too.”

PETA also conveyed to Brittany that such interactions are considered unhealthy for both the animals and humans involved, emphasizing the potential dangers associated with such encounters.