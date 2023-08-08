Tyreek Hill undeniably stands out as one of the premier players in the NFL, a fact recently acknowledged by Tre Flowers. In a joint practice this week between the Miami Dolphins and the Atlanta Falcons, the wide receiver outperformed the cornerback with an incredible play.

Last year, the Dolphins secured an elite wide receiver to bolster Tua Tagovailoa’s offense. The Kansas City Chiefs traded him to Miami in exchange for several picks in a very surprising move.

Hill is a menace for every defense, even during training sessions. Now, Tre Flowers was his victim, as the wide receiver absolutely destroyed him during a joint practice the Dolphins had with the Falcons.

Tyreek Hill destroys Tre Flowers in a joint practice between the Dolphins and the Falcons

In his first season with Miami, Tyreek Hill proved why he’s one of the best players in the entire league. The wide receiver caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, bolstering the team’s offense.

Now, the Dolphins hope that those numbers improve even more in his second season in Florida. Hill wants to have 2,000+ yards this year, and he’s working really hard to hit that milestone.

During the team’s joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons, Tre Flowers was in charge of covering Tyreek Hill. The cornerback didn’t make a great job, as he was absolutely destroyed by the wideout’s speed and movement.

Flowers personally covered Hill instead of using zone coverage (first mistake). The Dolphins player utilized his speed to gain a two-yard advantage, but he swiftly changed direction towards the center, creating a six-yard gap between him and the cornerback.