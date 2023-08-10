No wide receiver in the NFL has ever had a 2000-yard season, but Tyreek Hill wants to be the first one. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, the Miami Dolphins player has revealed how he plans to reach this amazing milestone.

Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the entire league nowadays. After being traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins, the 29-year-old proved it by having an incredible campaign with 1,710 receiving yards.

However, those numbers are not enough for him. The seven-time Pro Bowler wants to become the first wide receiver in NFL history to have 2,000+ yards in one season, and he thinks he could do it this same year.

Tyreek Hill shares his plans on how he’ll have 2000+ yards this season

Back in July, Hill promised to have a 2000-yard season. Calvin Johnson is the only wide receiver close to that number, as he had 120 receptions for 1,964 yards in 2012 while playing for the Detroit Lions.

“I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro,” Hill said on his ‘It Needed To Be Said’ podcast in July. “2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league … 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl — we getting that. Believe that.”

Of course, Hill knows that it will be a tough challenge for him, but he’s ready for it. Now, the wide receiver has revealed his plans to hit the milestone this year, and it all depends on Tua Tagovailoa.

“The quarterback play that we have is amazing, as you can see Tua [Tagovailoa] has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous,” Hill said on NFL Network. “My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I’ll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.”