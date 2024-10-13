A few weeks ago, the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed to many NFL teams that Davante Adams was on the trading block. That sparked massive rumors about which franchise could land the wide receiver to make a Super Bowl run.

At first, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys emerged as possible suitors, but, because of the complexity of a new contract for the star, they were out of the race.

Then, according to many reports, four teams suddenly became favorites: the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills. Now, Adams’ story might take an unexpected turn.

Will Davante Adams be traded?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Las Vegas Raiders might not trade Davante Adams. That’s a surprising change of mind as the entire organization and the wide receiver looked ready to move on.

“In a fluid and unpredictable situation that seems to change weekly, Davante Adams could wind up staying with the Las Vegas Raiders rather than being traded, league sources told ESPN. Adams has received interest from other teams, but as one source told ESPN, it is not ‘phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest’ for the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.”

Where is Davante Adams getting traded to?

Schefter points out that many teams remain interested in Davante Adams, but, the big problem to complete the trade is that the Las Vegas Raiders want at least a second round pick. That’s not going to happen.

“That lack of high-level interest has more to do with the Raiders’ asking price, a second round draft pick and additional compensation, along with the fact Las Vegas has said it doesn’t want to pay any of the money left on Adams’ contract. The Raiders also have been adamant they won’t simply trade Adams for the sake of trading him. They are content to hold on to the three-time All-Pro if their conditions are not satisfied.”

