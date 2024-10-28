NFL News: George Kittle sends strong message to 49ers rookies Ricky Pearsall, Isaac Guerendo

Following the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 victory, veteran George Kittle sent a clear message to rookies Pearsall and Guerendo, praising their strong performances in the game.

George Kittle was a key part of the San Francisco 49ers’ hard-fought Week 8 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Despite a tough first half, the team managed to rally, thanks in part to contributions from rookies like Ricky Pearsall and Isaac Guerendo, whom Kittle acknowledged in the post-game press conference.

Speaking after the Week 8 win, 49ers veteran George Kittle praised the rookies for their strong performances, highlighting Guerendo as one who “stepped up” during the game and describing his play as “phenomenal.” Kittle even compared Guerendo to a former teammate known for speed in the run game.

“I think all of the rookies kind of stepped up. Isaac was phenomenal. I told him, ‘Hey, you ran 0.01 seconds slower than Raheem Mostert. So always strive for that speed when you’re running the ball.’ And he did a really good job. He took advantage of those reps. I think he got more comfortable with each one, and he’s only going to keep getting better as he gets more reps.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regarding Ricky Pearsall, Kittle commended his performance against the Cowboys, saying, “I thought Ricky played really well; just being out there, he took advantage of his opportunities. The run he had, setting up my block and then getting downfield, was fantastic.”

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Kittle also praised Jacob Cowing

Another rookie highlighted in George Kittle’s remarks was Jacob Cowing, whose punt returns caught everyone’s attention during the game. Kittle made sure to mention him while recognizing the rookies.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Ricky Pearsall makes something clear about his connection with Brock Purdy

“Jacob on punt returns was incredible. He got run into, and they didn’t throw a flag on that one, but he’s catching every punt and getting vertical. He’s doing a great job for us too.” Cowing finished with two punt returns for 22 yards, with a long of 16 yards.