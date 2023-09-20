Despite trailing by 10 points against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay decided to attempt a field goal in the final play of the game. He has since offered an explanation for this odd call.

Sean McVay is widely recognized as one of the NFL’s brightest head coaches. He has previously guided the Rams to a Super Bowl victory and is currently pursuing another championship with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback.

Rumors circulated that McVay was tempted to transition to a football analyst role this year. However, he ultimately decided to stay with the Rams, aiming to achieve success with the team’s highly talented roster.

Sean McVay gets real on his decision to kick a last-second field goal vs. 49ers

Week 3 was not the best for the Rams. Despite playing at SoFi Stadium, they lost against the San Francisco 49ers with a final 23-30 score. However, it was the last play of the game the one that surprised everybody.

Trailing by 10 points, the Rams had one last drive in the match. Despite the impossibility of tying the game, Sean McVay made an unconventional decision to attempt a field goal and narrow the point deficit.

The decision was meaningless for the final score, but not for the fans. In the odds, the 49ers were favorites by 7.5/8 points, so that field goal made all the Rams bettors to win. Nevertheless, Sean McVay was not aware of it.

“We were going to try to kick a field goal once we got into field goal position to then be able to kick an onside and try to give ourselves the real opportunity to win the game,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk. “By the time it got down to it, [I] didn’t anticipate that in-cut that we hit Puka [Nacua] running that long and just said, ‘Alright, go ahead and kick the field goal.’ [I] felt like it was an opportunity to be able to not leave Matthew [Stafford] susceptible to an unnecessary heave to the end zone and get an opportunity for our field goal operation. The initial goal was to try to get a two-for-one to where you end up getting into field goal range a little bit earlier with some of the play selections that we had and then ultimately be able to try to have an onside kick to then be able to go try to compete to tie or win the game. Apparently, [V.P. of communications] Artis [Twyman] told me there’s a lot of people in Vegas pissed off about that decision. I clearly was not aware of that stuff.“

What is Sean McVay’s net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Sean McVay has a net worth of $40 million, as of 2023.