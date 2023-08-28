The Los Angeles Rams have recovered Matthew Stafford for the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, the quarterback has now revealed that he has a lot of problems with his teammates, and he doesn’t really know how to fix them.

Back in 2021, the Rams decided to offer Jared Goff and several picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. He immediately proved his calue, winning the Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Unfortunately, Stafford couldn’t defend the Rams’ title as he would have wanted to. The quarterback suffered multiple injuries last season, which ended his season earlier than expected.

Matthew Stafford gets real on his problems with his Rams teammates

In 2021, the Rams made the decision to add a veteran quarterback to lead a highly talented roster filled with young players. Unfortunately, the age gap has become a significant problem for Stafford, and he’s already feeling the consequences of it.

In an interview on ‘The Morning After’ with Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, the quarterback revealed that he’s having a lot of problems connecting with his teammates, and it is all due to the age difference.

“I don’t know how to lead people I have no connection with,” the 35-year-old quarterback revealed, adding that he has even printed a book with his teammates’ faces to know their names. “I have to somehow find a way to connect with them.”