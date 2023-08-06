Last season, the Los Angeles Rams delivered a 5-12 record and weren’t able to defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL. Matthew Stafford only played nine games because of injuries and, at the end of the year, Sean McVay wasn’t sure if he’ll return as head coach.

McVay has decided to stay and will be lead a massive rebuilding process for the franchise. The Rams still have an extraordinary core group of stars around Stafford like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

It will be a tough battle for the Rams in the NFC West where the San Francisco 49ers are big favorites and the Seahawks are a team on the rise with Geno Smith. Just a few days before the season starts, Cooper Kupp has become the biggest topic for Los Angeles.

Cooper Kupp’s latest injury update with Rams

Last week, Cooper Kupp left practice with a hamstring injury and the first diagnosis hinted the star wide receiver could have been out many weeks. However, this Saturday, head coach Sean McVay had good news.

“It’s really day-to-day. He just felt a little tweak. It was a red zone route and just felt a little tightness in his hamstring. I don’t think it’s anything to be overly concerned with, but we want to be able to be smart with him and I’m hopeful to get him back out here sooner than later.”

So, Sean McVay faced the big question regarding Kupp’s availability for the opener against the Seahawks on September 10. “He knows his body so well and he’s got a specific plan. You guys see him. He’s out here moving around. As far as exactly when he’s back, I’m definitely hopeful that by the time we at least have our competitive practices against the Raiders, he’s able to get that kind of work because I think that is important.”

However, the the Rams’ head coach won’t push him though they need a fast start in the calendar facing very tough rivals like Seattle, the 49ers and the Bengals. “We don’t want to rush it, but I think it’s kind of more of a day-to-day thing. It’s not something that we expect to drag on, but you never know with the soft tissue stuff.”