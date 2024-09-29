NFL News: Ravens' Lamar Jackson teammate makes something clear about Bills QB Josh Allen

In the lead-up to a thrilling NFL matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, one of Lamar Jackson's teammates shared his thoughts on facing QB Josh Allen.

Week 4 of the NFL brings us one of the most exciting matchups we could hope for. The undefeated Buffalo Bills will visit Lamar Jackson‘s Baltimore Ravens at the always challenging M&T Bank Stadium. Ahead of the game, it was one of Lamar’s teammates who shared his thoughts on facing Josh Allen.

The player in question is none other than cornerback Kyle Hamilton, who, in remarks to the press, expressed how challenging it is to face the Bills’ QB and his ability to escape from any situation.

“It’s his belief that he’s going to make a play out of nothing,” Hamilton said. “If somebody misses a block, he can escape out of a sack. He can escape a DB or a D-lineman, and then roll to his left and fire the ball 60 yards downfield on a rope.”

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

A true test for the Ravens

While the level of play from John Harbaugh‘s squad had been solid, the results didn’t reflect it—until last weekend, when they finally secured their first victory of the season.

Regarding the matchup against the Bills, Hamilton told the press in a publication on ravenswire.com about his feelings facing a tough opponent: “I think this week is a great week to prove ourselves, but it’s also every week in this league,

“I think it’s [about] us more so being consistent out here in practice and carrying over to the field with communication, execution [and] all that stuff, which I know we’re more than capable of.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens during the NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20.

Harbaugh and his admiration for Allen

While the Baltimore Ravens have had franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson for several years, it’s worth noting the admiration and respect that head coach John Harbaugh expresses for Josh Allen.

“He’s one of the very best in the business at what he does,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s unique; he plays his style; he does it his way. They build the offense certainly around him [and] all the attributes that he has — throwing, running, running the offense, the read stuff [and] reading things out in terms of the passing game — he throws it to every level. And he has a really good cast around him, so [it’ll be a] big challenge.”