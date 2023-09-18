Earlier this year, the Baltimore Ravens decided to give Lamar Jackson a new wide receiver, and convinced Odell Beckham Jr. to join their cause. Unfortunately, he got injured during Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, and now the team has provided a major update on the matter.

The Ravens have started their year in the best way possible. Baltimore defeated the Houston Texans in the first game of the season, and then flew to Cincinnati and got a divisional victory against the Bengals.

It is known that the Ravens have one of the best offensive teams in the entire league. They have a roster full of talented players, including an elite wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr.

Update: Ravens reveal Odell Beckham Jr.’s injury status

Odell Beckham Jr. has not had the best debut with the Ravens. In two games with Baltimore, the wide receivers has had five receptions for 66 yards and zero touchdowns, which of course is not what the team wants from him.

Unfortunately, his second game with Baltimore ended abruptly. The wide receiver had to leave the match against the Cincinnati Bengals due to an ankle injury, and the team didn’t want to risk him, so they decided to rest him for the rest of the game.

However, Odell Beckham Jr. is not going to miss playing time. According to the team, the injury is considered ‘minor’, so he will rest it for a few days and then return for the last practice prior to their Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

What is Odell Beckham Jr.’s deal with the Baltimore Ravens?

Odell Beckham Jr. signed a 1-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens to play the 2023 NFL season.