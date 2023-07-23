Odell Beckham Jr is the new wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens and that move makes them a contender in the AFC alongside teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Bengals or the Buffalo Bills.

It was a very complicated offseason for the Ravens trying to solve Lamar Jackson’s contract situation. They took a risk by using a non-exclusive franchise tag, but, when no team showed any interest, the quarterback got rewarded and became the best paid player in the league.

Now, the first step for the Ravens is to win back the AFC North and then start the hunt toward the Super Bowl. That’s why, after reporting for training camp, Odell Beckham Jr had a massive warning for the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr wants to win another Super Bowl with Ravens

During an exclusive interview with Jamison Hensley, Odell Beckham Jr admitted he’s ready to dominate again after that crushing knee injury in Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and the Bengals.

“The doubts are for whoever has them to have them, but it’s not what enters my mind and my body. I know what I can do. I’m excited, but I’m also very determined and hungry. So through the smiles there’s still this, ‘I really want this badly.’ I’m ready to be great. I’m ready to be excellent again.”

The Baltimore Ravens went all-in for Beckham by giving him a one-year, $18 million contract. The wide receiver explained why he chose them over other teams in the NFL and hinted that owner Steve Bisciotti was crucial to convince him.

“He made me feel like somebody wants me to be here, wants me to be great and wants me to be a part of this team and this organization. At this point in my life, that’s everything I need. To be wanted. That’s pretty much the story for me.”

Of course, the big question is if the star would be able to recover his prime level. “You’re only as good as your last game. I’m not worried about coming back from this because I’ve come back before, and now I’m way past the mental part of, ‘Am I going to be alright?’ It all comes down to what you do on the field during the season.”