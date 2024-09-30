NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gets real about Derrick Henry's performance against Buffalo Bills

After a decisive victory by the Baltimore Ravens over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the NFL, star QB Lamar Jackson made it clear about Derrick Henry.

Week 4 of the NFL brought us one of the most thrilling matchups so far, ending with a decisive victory for the Baltimore Ravens over the Buffalo Bills, who were undefeated in the league before the game. Following the win, it was none other than star QB Lamar Jackson who spoke about the performance of his teammate Derrick Henry.

The final score of 35-10 against the team led by Josh Allen highlights an outstanding performance by John Harbaugh’s squad, who left no room for doubt throughout the game. After the match, Jackson took to the press conference to share his thoughts on the great performance by his teammates.

The former Louisville QB emphasized the importance of his teammate Derrick Henry at the start of the game and acknowledged the contributions of his other teammates in the victory over the Bills: “Derrick Henry, you know, he opened up the play-action game,” Jackson told reporters.

He also added: “Our offensive line did a great job, giving Derrick lanes. Receivers did a great job as well, you know, blocking down the field and letting Derrick do his things. Shout out to the tight ends as well.”

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

With this resounding victory in the Sunday night matchup, the Ravens now hold an even record of 2-2, and their path to the playoffs is beginning to take on a new look. Coming up next are the Cincinnati Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, who also secured their first win of the season yesterday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens’ offensive solidity

Dressed entirely in black and showcasing a style that aligns perfectly with Coach Harbaugh’s vision, the Ravens delivered a dominating performance from start to finish, highlighting their offensive strengths.

Lamar Jackson had a stellar outing, completing 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while not throwing any interceptions.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that another key player, running back Justice Hill, led Baltimore downfield with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions from six targets.

It was definitely a memorable night for Ravens fans who filled M&T Bank Stadium. After bouncing back from two consecutive losses in the first two weeks, they are now dreaming of making a deep run this season.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates the touchdown of Patrick Ricard #42 of the Baltimore Ravens (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

What’s next for the Baltimore Ravens?

vs Cincinnati Bengals, Week 5

vs Washington Commanders, Week 6

vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 7

vs Cleveland Browns, Week 8

vs Denver Broncos, Week 9