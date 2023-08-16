In the history of the Dallas Cowboys, Dez Bryant is regarded as one of the best offensive players the franchise has ever had. Now, he has shared a list of his Top 5 current wide receivers in the NFL, including some huge stars.

Dez Bryant entered the league as the 24th overall pick in the 2010 Draft. He had an amazing college career playing for Oklahoma, so the Cowboys didn’t doubt to pick him and sign an elite wide receiver.

Bryant played for three different quarterbacks in Dallas: Jon Kitna, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott. However, it was with Romo when he had his best years, with three consecutive seasons with +1,200 receiving yards (2012-2014).

Dez Bryant shares his list of Top 5 current wide receivers

Dez Bryant played his final NFL season in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens after spending 8 years with the Cowboys. During his time with the Cowboys, he was Tony Romo’s primary partner throughout the quarterback’s career.

The three-time Pro Bowler has remained connected to the NFL. Having retired from his position as a wide receiver, he has recently shared his list of the top 5 current players in his former position. This list is likely to find agreement among many.

According to Bryant, these are the best wide receivers in the league right now (in that order): Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Davante Adams (Raiders), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), and Odell Beckham Jr. (Ravens).