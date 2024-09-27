NFL News: Ravens TE Mark Andrews sends clear message to teammate Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews was self-critical of his 2024 NFL status and opened up about his on-field connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It has been a uniquely quiet few days for the Baltimore Ravens following their first win of the season, a 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 3. Despite Lamar Jackson’s outstanding performance in the game, tight end Mark Andrews expressed his dissatisfaction with his playing relationship with the quarterback.

Andrews and Jackson have been on the same team since 2018. Countless passes have flown back and forth between the two. However, in the 2024 season, there hasn’t been as much on-field communication amongst the duo. The Ravens tight end has been targeted just eight times so far this season, making six catches for 65 yards (none of which came in the win over the Cowboys).

“I’m the same player I’ve always been. It’s just balls haven’t come my way,” was the strong message Andrews indirectly sent for quarterback Jackson via the Ravens’ official website. Apparently, his level remains intact but the drop in his performance is due to not enough passes coming his way.

“I feel great. I think I’m doing a lot of things better than I ever have,” sentenced Andrews. The 29-year-old tight end has a long way to go as a professional and still has a lot to give, especially when he is physically fit. In the first three weeks of last season, Andrews caught 14 passes and was targeted 18 times, more than half the number of times he has been targeted in the current campaign. His average in the 2023 NFL was 12.1%.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lamar Jackson’s 2024 NFL performance

In addition to evaluating the season of tight end Andrews, it is worth mentioning the performance of quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Ravens. In the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, the two-time MVP quarterback has recorded 702 passing yards in three weeks, including 182 in the win over Dallas Cowboys. He has thrown for three touchdowns and just one interception.

Baltimore Ravens upcoming games

Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft on Sunday night. It will be an important game for the Ravens’ season aspirations as they face an opponent that is on a perfect 3-0 run.

The Ravens have another crucial meeting in Week 5 when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in a divisional matchup that will be crucial to Baltimore’s progress in the AFC North, where they sit at 1-2.