Even though the Baltimore Ravens extended Lamar Jackson's contract recently, it has now been revealed that they considered replacing him with a shocking quarterbac during the past offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens gave Lamar Jackson a huge contract extension last year. However, it has now been revealed that the AFC North club considered replacing him with a surprising quarterback this offseason.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Ravens acquired the 32nd overall pick via trade from the Patriots. The club needed a quarterback, and they didn’t hesitate to select Lamar Jackson with it.

For many analysts, the former Louisville standout could have been drafted earlier, but there were a lot of doubts surrounding his passing skills. However, he has significantly improved since then, becoming a dual threat that no defense wants to face.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Surprising quarterback reveals the Ravens wanted to sign him this offseason

Last year, the Ravens had to solve a big issue. Lamar Jackson wanted a lucrative contract extension, but the club was reluctant to give him one, which is why they allowed him to explore trade options.

see also NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives surprising response to Tom Brady"s nickname for him

After several months of uncertainty, the club decided to stick with Lamar Jackson, offering him a 5-year, $260 million extension. However, he has not been able to deliver the level of success the team expected with this new deal.

Advertisement

Even though Jackson has proven to be a remarkable quarterback, it seems the Ravens still have some doubts about him. For that reason, the club considered a surprising replacement for him during this offseason.

Advertisement

Justin Fields, who left the Bears earlier this year, has confirmed that the Ravens wanted to trade for him. However, the quarterback preferred to sign with the Steelers, as Baltimore already had a solid starter in Jackson.

Advertisement

Quarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“I’m not sure of all the teams,” Fields said, per NBC Sports, about the teams that were interested in trading for him, “but there were a lot of teams that already had solidified quarterbacks, and I didn’t want to do that. Chargers were one, Ravens were another. Raiders, they talked a little bit. I don’t know too much. Who else was in there, I don’t know, but a lot of teams had solidified quarterbacks who just got new contracts, so I didn’t want to [go] there.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Justin Fields be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in Week 4?

When Justin Fields was acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers, they had him compete with Russell Wilson for the starting job. The veteran won the race, but injuries have kept him from playing, and Fields has taken over the offense this year.

see also NFL News: Baltimore Ravens add teammate for Lamar Jackson to bolster defensive line

According to reports, Justin Fields will start once again in Week 4 when the Steelers visit the Indianapolis Colts. He has had a decent season, and analysts even believe that he could remain the starter for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Lamar Jackson win a Super Bowl with the Ravens? Will Lamar Jackson win a Super Bowl with the Ravens? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE