NFL News: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. rages after being judged for how much he earns

Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, his campaign was not the best, and now he’s upset after the media judged him for how much he earned for his performance.

During the 2023 offseason, Odell Beckham Jr.’s name was one of the most sought after in the league. Everyone wondered where the talented wide receiver would play, and he ultimately chose the Ravens as his landing spot.

The Super Bowl LVI champion signed a 1-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens. Despite expectations of a heavier workload, the Ravens didn’t utilize him as much, leading to numbers below expectations for the year.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s answer to being judged for how much he earned last year

Odell Beckham Jr.’s recent years have been an absolute roller coaster. The wide receiver went from winning Super Bowl LVI to not playing the next season due to a torn ACL.

Nevertheless, he recovered for the 2023 campaign and joined the Ravens, who were regarded as true contenders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy. The wide receiver was expected to bolster Lamar Jackson’s offense, but he didn’t have the amazing year everyone anticipated.

Several teams were interested in adding Beckham Jr. to their roster, but ultimately he chose the Ravens. They offered him a lucrative contract worth $15 million for one year, but it seems like the deal didn’t really pay off for the club.

The former 12th overall pick finished the season with 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. This means that Beckham Jr. earned $428,571 per catch. However, the wide receiver didn’t like this analysis made by @NFLRT on X.

“If I was going to crazy and we were losing it would be my fault, if we woulda won the Super Bowl it wouldn’t have been my fault,” he answered. “It’s just funny the world we live in. I play WR. Which means everything has to go right just for ONE opportunity to catch one pass. And that’s just one pass . We were blowing teams out and throwin the ball 20 times ago . I played 30% of the snaps lol plz do the math and leave me tf alone.”

While Beckham Jr. wasn’t the main wide receiver of the team, his demands to join the club were high, and these numbers definitely don’t reflect the money he was paid.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. play for the Ravens in 2024?

As mentioned earlier, the Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal, meaning he’s set to become a free agent. While Baltimore could re-sign him, there are no reports of the team wanting to continue this partnership.

As of today, there are no rumors about Beckham Jr.’s future. Lamar Jackson had asked the team’s front office to sign him last year, so he could play a crucial part in the decision of bringing him back to Baltimore for the upcoming season.