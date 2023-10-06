As Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins, Jonathan Taylor appears ready to return to play. The running back has had a lot of problems with the Indianapolis Colts and has now spoken out about his future with the team.

Jonathan Taylor’s year has not been the best. At the end of the 2022 season, he asked the Colts to give him a contract extension, but the team rejected his petition and told him to seek a trade.

Unfortunately, no team was interested in meeting the Colts’ asking price for the running back. Taylor has made it clear that he doesn’t want to remain with the AFC South squad, leaving the possibility of a trade still open.

Jonathan Taylor gets real on his continuity with the Colts

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Taylor today. The running back has said multiple times that he’s not interested in playing for the Colts anymore, but things might have changed recently.

As Taylor has not found a team interested in giving the 1st round pick the Colts are asking for him, it seems like he will continue with Indianapolis. He has been activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which means that he could play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

“It feels really good to be healthy,” Taylor said on press conference about his trade request. “The main goal was to be healthy … to be able to do what I love, which is to play football. There’s been a lot of things said and done, but at the end of the day, the No. 1 goal for everybody was to get me healthy, and I think everybody was on the same page with that.”

Rumors suggest that the Colts may utilize Taylor this week, but his status as RB1 remains uncertain. Regardless, Indianapolis intends to showcase him in an effort to generate interest from potential trade partners.