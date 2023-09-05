Jonathan Taylor’s absence won’t harm the Indianapolis Colts, or at least that’s what Shane Steichen thinks. Now, the team’s head coach has unveiled their gameplan while the running back is sidelined.

The Indianapolis Colts are facing a huge problem this year. Jonathan Taylor, who has been their star running back for the last three years, is demanding a contract extension, but the team has not made him any offer yet.

Amid his contract dispute, Taylor is also struggling with a sprained ankle. For this reason, the Colts decided to place him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, which means that he’ll miss the first four games of the 2023 NFL season.

Jonathan Taylor’s absence might not be a problem for the Colts

This offseason has brought a lot of challenges to the Colts’ facilities. Not only did they needed to select a new quarterback in the NFL Draft, but they also had to solve their main problem: Jonathan Taylor’s continuity.

The running back wants a contract extension, but he has not received any offer yet. Also, he is recovering from an ankle sprain, which will leave him out of the fields for at least four games.

However, Taylor’s absence doesn’t seem to be a problem for the Colts. Shane Steichen, the team’s head coach, revealed their gameplan without their star running back for the first weeks of the season.

“I think it’s running back by committee, I do,” Steichen told reporters on Monday, via a Colts transcript. “With anything, whoever’s got the hot hand – let them ride a little bit and go with that.

“We’ll rotate those guys in, see where everyone is at and like I said, we’ll ride with the hot hand.”

Will Jonathan Taylor play the 2023 NFL season?

As of today, it remains uncertain whether Jonathan Taylor will participate in the 2023 NFL season. Although a trade is a possibility, it appears that the Colts’ asking price is too high for interested clubs.