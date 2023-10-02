After four games played of the 2023 NFL season, Jonathan Taylor is now available to return from the PUP list. Following this situation, the Indianapolis Colts have made their final decision regarding the running back and his future.

This summer has not been very kind with Jonathan Taylor. The elite running back asked the Colts to offer him a contract extension, but the team has refused to give him what he’s looking for.

As a result, the Colts have instructed Jonathan Taylor to explore a trade. However, there haven’t been any interested teams so far, as the price set by Indianapolis is reportedly too steep for potential suitors.

Report: Colts have decided what to do with RB Jonathan Taylor

Before the start of the 2023 season, the Colts decided to place Jonathan Taylor on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The running back missed the four first games of the year, and now he’s ready to return to the fields.

As the Colts have activated him off the PUP list, he could now join the team’s practice. The club has informed that the running back will return on Wednesday, but will he play on Week 5?

According to CNHI Sports Indiana’s George Bremer, the Colts are not ruling out Jonathan Taylor for their Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. They will assess his condition based on Wednesday’s practice and then make a decision regarding his availability for the match.

What are the Indianapolis Colts asking for RB Jonathan Taylor?

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Indianapolis Colts are seeking at least a first-round pick in exchange for Jonathan Taylor. Nevertheless, they might consider a trade involving multiple picks with a total value equivalent to a first-rounder for the 24-year-old running back.