Andrew Luck was supposed to be the heir of Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts. However, after his surprising retirement from the NFL in 2019, the franchise never recovered.

In the last few years, Jim Irsay and the Colts tried to replace Luck with veteran quarterbacks such as Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan. Now, they picked Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft as their big prospect for the future.

Currently, Andrew Luck is coaching at Palo Alto High School in California. During Thursday’s Night game between the 49ers and the Giants in Santa Clara, he had time for a spectacular appearance in a very famous costume.

Captain Andrew Luck appears in 49ers vs Giants game

When Andrew Luck was still playing, a Twitter parody account became famous in the NFL by narrating the quarterback’s performances from a Civil War captain’s perspective.

The name was Captain Andrew Luck and, through heartfelt letters, the fictional character wrote to his mother about his adventures in the NFL and became a sensation in the United States. Unfortunately, the owner of the account decided to stop publishing weekly when Luck retired.

In a shocking turn of events, during Amazon Prime Video postgame show, Andrew Luck made a special appearance with Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman.

The former quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts dressed up as the famous Captain Andrew Luck with an amazing Civil War uniform. The moment immediately went viral as fans remembered the beloved character and, guess what, the parody account also came back to life.