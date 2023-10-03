The two rookie quarterbacks with the highest passer rating vs. man coverage in the NFL

Not all rookies have the chance to showcase their talent right away. However, there are two newcomers in the NFL who are already proving to be elite quarterbacks, leading the league in passer rating against man coverage.

All 32 NFL teams aspire to have the best quarterback, as it is a crucial position for achieving success. While many clubs seek an experienced player to lead the offense, choosing a rookie might be the ideal decision for building a better future.

This year, a total of 14 quarterbacks were selected in the NFL Draft. Of course, only a few of them are starters, while the others have only had a few minutes to showcase their skills.

C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, the best quarterbacks against man coverage after four weeks

As Week 5 of the 2023 season approaches, certain statistics are already highlighting the best players and potential contenders for personal awards based on their remarkable performances.

As of today, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are definitely the best two rookie quarterbacks, and stats prove it. They both rank on top of the list of quarterbacks with highest passer rating against man coverage, followed by Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen.

The Houston Texans player currently tops the list with a 139.4 passing rating against man coverage. Following closely behind is Anthony Richardson with a rating of 135.4. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has demonstrated impressive precision in reading defenses.

While Cousins (127.1) and Allen (125.9) are not far behind, it is truly remarkable that two rookies top the list, especially considering that neither of them was the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

How many years did C.J. Stroud spend in college?

C.J. Stroud, who just turned 22, played three years at Ohio State.