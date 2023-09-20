New York Giants‘ star running back Saquon Barkley will not be participating in the upcoming Thursday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury. The injury occurred during the latter stages of the Giants’ remarkable comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday.

While coach Brian Daboll didn’t rule out Barkley on Tuesday, the expectation was that he wouldn’t play just four days after getting injured. As reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, it was anticipated that the player would be sidelined for approximately three weeks. However, there is still a chance he might return in week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In Barkley’s absence, the Giants are likely to employ a running-back-by-committee strategy. This should be primarily led by a veteran like Matt Breida, who is getting the nod as the starter. Meanwhile, a third-year player such as Gary Brightwell may split some carries with the rookie Eric Gray.

Giants To Miss Four Starters Against the 49ers

Barkley won’t be the only player missing from the lineup as three others were also designated as out. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is dealing with a hamstring injury, while left guard Ben Bredeson is sidelined due to a concussion and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari is not available with a hamstring issue.

Thomas strained his hamstring during the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Despite he finished that game, he couldn’t play against Arizona. In his place, second-year player Josh Ezeudu made his first NFL start at left tackle last week.

These injuries present a formidable challenge for the Giants as they prepare for their Thursday night match with the 49ers. The team will need to rely on their depth to compete effectively against a championship caliber team in San Francisco.

How Old Is Saquon Barkley?

Saquon Barkley is 26 years old.