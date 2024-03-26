NFL News: Russell Wilson and the Steelers add the most versatile player in the league

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very active this offseason. Now, the AFC North team has added a new weapon to their arsenal, signing the most versatile player in the NFL for Russell Wilson’s offense.

Following a disappointing 2023 season, the Steelers decided to make a lot of changes for the upcoming campaign. In this free agency market, the six-time Super Bowl champions have added several players, including a brand new quarterback.

As Kenny Pickett didn’t live up to expectations, the Steelers decided to sign Russell Wilson to lead the offense. However, Wilson isn’t the only player they’ve added; a new weapon will be available for the quarterback across several positions on the field.

Steelers add Cordarelle Patterson in a two-year deal

The Steelers aim to reclaim the AFC North and return to their glory days. The team’s front office has been diligently working this offseason to bolster the roster on both sides of the ball.

A few days ago, Pittsburgh announced the arrival of Russell Wilson. The experienced quarterback is set to improve the team’s offense, but the front office knows that he needs weapons to help him succeed.

Now, the Steelers have added a new player to their roster, one who could contribute in multiple aspects. Cordarrelle Patterson, one of the most versatile players in the league, will be playing in Pittsburgh this year, as the team signed him during this free agency period.

Patterson has been an exceptional player for all the teams he has been with. He began his career as a wide receiver but has showcased versatility by excelling in other positions. This ability, particularly as a punt returner, might be the reason why the Steelers decided to sign him.

Today, the NFL approved a new kickoff rule aimed at reducing concussions. However, it is also designed to be more dynamic, potentially providing returners with more space between defenders to gain additional yards.

What is Cordarelle Patterson’s contract with the Steelers?

According to Spotrac, Cordarelle Patterson was set to sign a 1-year, $2.5 million this year. In 2022, he signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

However, his salary expectations increased slightly this offseason. Patterson secured a two-year, $6 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, reflecting their intention to utilize him in multiple positions.