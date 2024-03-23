NFL: Who will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024?

The Pittsburgh Steelers just made a total transformation of their quarterback room. In a span of just a few weeks, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph were all gone.

As consequence, the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin had to make an upgrade trying to win their first Super Bowl in 15 years. That’s why, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields arrived.

Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers might have the best No.1-No.2 duo at the QB position in the NFL. However, the big question for thousands of fans is who will be the starter during the 2024 season.

Who will be the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2024?

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers going into training camp. However, Justin Fields is ready to bring another level of competition.

In fact, insider Albert Breer explained how things unfolded. “Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was upfront with Justin Fields—told him that Russell Wilson is the starter, and Fields will work from there. Fields has told people he’s excited for the new beginning. Tomlin’s connections at Ohio State run deep, so that didn’t hurt.”

It’s very interesting situation around possible contract extensions. In Wilson’s case, the Denver Broncos will pay him most of the 2024 salary ($38 million) and the Steelers are only responsible for $1.2 million. The veteran is trying to revamp his career and, a big year in Pittsburgh, could bring him a final massive contract before retirement.

Meanwhile, Justin Fields will enter his fourth-year in the NFL and he’s also looking for a huge deal. The problem is that, if the young QB doesn’t play at all for the Steelers, it’s difficult to imagine any team taking a financial risk with him.