The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won a Super Bowl in 15 years and the pressure for owner Art Rooney II and the team’s front office keeps growing. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the quarterback situation for head coach Mike Tomlin has been chaotic.

First, Mitch Trubisky was supposed to be the man in charge of the transition by mentoring Kenny Pickett. However, in the middle of that 2022 season, Tomlin gave the reigns to the rookie.

Then, in 2023, Kenny was officially named the starter but, an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals sidelined him. Trubisky couldn’t deliver as backup and Mason Rudolph emerged to lead the Steelers to the playoffs.

During those final three games, the offense was totally different with Rudolph exploiting the abilities of playmakers like George Pickens and Diontae Johnson. All that, combined with a powerful duo in the running game with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris.

Russell Wilson or Justin Fields: Who will be the starting quarterback of the Steelers?

During the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about the arrival of two big names at quarterback like Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Of course, the head coach had to answer the big question. Who will be the starting quarterback? Tomlin wasn’t hesitant. Wilson is in “pole position” to secure the starting job.

“We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start. I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time. He’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. He’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar and I just think that that’s something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from.”

However, Tomlin has been adamant of Justin Fields’ skills for years and guaranteed the young quarterback will have a fair chance to compete. “Rest assured when it’s time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we’ll allow those guys to sort themselves out.”