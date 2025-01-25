Bill Cowher is one of the most beloved figures in Pittsburgh after leading the Steelers to win the Super Bowl in the 2005 season as head coach. It was an amazing team with a fearsome defense and a young star quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger.

A year later, Cowher decided to retire and began a brilliant career as an analyst at CBS. As a result, after nearly two decades in that role, he has become one of the most authoritative voices in the league.

Now, all the attention is on the future of his successor, Mike Tomlin, who has not won a playoff game with the Pittsburgh Steelers in eight years. Cowher talked about the situation and what the best option is for both sides.

Did Mike Tomlin coach under Bill Cowher?

Although Mike Tomlin was never part of his coaching staff, Bill Cowher has great respect for him, as he fully understands everything the Pittsburgh Steelers have been through. For this reason, the Hall of Famer stated in The Rich Eisen Show that the best option is for Tomlin to remain with the team and continue seeking redemption.

“No one is more frustrated or disappointed in how the season ended than Mike Tomlin. I will say that. I was in there earlier this year and did a sit down with Russell Wilson. They’ve made some tweaks. They tried to make some changes on the staff and maybe there’ll be more to be had, but I know for that man right there that winning championships is what he is all about. He’s not going to run away from anything and he’s not gonna be pushed out of anything. He’ll have more resolve than he’s ever had before. That’s just who he is and that’s how he’s wired.”

