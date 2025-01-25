Buckeyes HC Ryan Day makes something clear following rumors of Jeremiah Smith’s departure

Ohio State Buckeyes finally achieved their goal and emerged victorious in the National Championship Game after defeating Notre Dame in the final. A roster full of talent was crowned champion, with Jeremiah Smith as one of the standout performers. Rumors about his departure raised doubts about his future, which is why HC Ryan Day made something clear on the matter.

A Friday report by College Football journalist Pete Nakos indicated that the talented player had been offered $4.5-$5 million to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and move to another school.

However, it was the player himself who expressed his commitment to the Buckeyes and confirmed he will play again under Ryan Day, with the main goal of winning another championship. A recent tweet from South Florida Express‘ Jay Wimbrow indicated that this wouldn’t happen due to the Smith family’s commitment to the program, to which the wide receiver responded with a ‘100’ emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this way, it is expected that Jeremiah Smith will remain a Buckeye, at least for the upcoming season. A key piece in Will Howard’s offense, he is one of the top prospects at his position for a future move to the NFL in the near term.

@jay_wimbrow

Advertisement

What did Day say about Smith’s potential departure?

Knowing he has one of the best players in the league on his roster, Ryan Day is very cautious about everything surrounding Jeremiah Smith. Regarding his potential departure through the Transfer Portal, the HC made his stance clear in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

Advertisement

see also Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman loses one of his star players, who declared for the upcoming NFL Draft

“I think the first thing you have to do is bring in great people and great families, but you also have to value them and try to do everything you can to get what they deserve and what’s fair,” Day told Patrick on Friday. “But there’s also something to be said for being around a program like ours, and you think if it’s all equal, we’ll have our chance to get our share of guys.

Advertisement

“But it is different, there’s no question. I think as coaches, we’re all looking for a little bit more guidelines on this. Everything is so gray right now,” he finally concluded.