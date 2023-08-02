Last season, the Los Angeles Rams posted a 5-12 record and couldn’t defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL. Matthew Stafford only played nine games because of injuries and, at the end of the year, Sean McVay wasn’t sure if he’ll continue as head coach of the team.

McVay has decided to stay and will be the leader of a massive rebuilding process for the franchise. The Rams still have an extraordinary core group of stars around Stafford like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

It won’t be be easy for the Rams in the NFC West where the San Francisco 49ers are big favorites. Furthermore, the Seahawks are a team on the rise with Geno Smith. Now, in a crushing event, Los Angeles might have lost one of their top players.

Cooper Kupp will be out with the Rams due to injury

Cooper Kupp left Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and, though there’s no timetable, the star wide receiver could be out many weeks. However, the Rams are confident he’ll be ready for the opener against the Seahawks on September 10.

The injury occurred while he was running a route at training camp as explained by head coach Sean McVay. “He came up a little bit in a red zone route. Obviously, we’re much better when he’s here, and we hope he’s going to be OK. If he’s not, we’ll see what happens, but the practice had to go on.”

The Rams just can’t afford to lose again their best offensive player on the roster. In 2022, Cooper Kupp missed the last eight games of the season because of a high ankle sprain and that derailed any hopes of a playoff run.

Los Angeles need him in 2021 form when he led the NFL in catches, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. It’s important to remember they traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers so their depth chart has Demarcus Robinson, Lance McCutcheon and Xavier Smith.