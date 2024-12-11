NFL News: The Vikings get honest on Sam Darnold's future as free agency approaches

Sam Darnold‘s impressive resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings is turning heads, especially after his struggles with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers. As the NFL’s free agency period approaches, teams are preparing to secure top talent, and Darnold is certainly among the most coveted players on the market.

Darnold is having an excellent 2024 NFL season with the Vikings, but questions about his long-term future with the team persist. His strong performances and ability to adapt to the Vikings’ offensive scheme are making him an attractive prospect for other franchises looking to strengthen their rosters.

Vikings Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips shared his thoughts with the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Darnold’s potential during the free agency window: “We all know Sam is going to be a sought-after guy, wherever that may be.”

Phillips also offered his support for Darnold, regardless of what the future holds: “Whatever his future ends up being, all of us in this building are going to be happy for him. He’s past all the doubts. He’s proven himself, and he’s shown that he can play at a high level in this league.“

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

O’Connell reflects on Darnold’s performance

Earlier this week, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the possibility of Darnold leaving the team for another franchise during the upcoming free agency period. O’Connell emphasized the importance of staying focused on the present, noting that this mindset would help Darnold block out distractions, including rumors about his future.

“If every single day I’m telling them, ‘Hey, let’s just focus on today, don’t worry about it,’ it might actually make them focus more on the bigger picture,” O’Connell explained. “That’s how I would approach it if I were him. I can’t say enough about how Sam has handled himself, especially considering the various challenges he’s faced throughout his journey this year.“

O’Connell also praised Darnold’s work ethic and performance, acknowledging the quarterback’s growth. “He’s maximized every opportunity, building on what’s been a very successful season as he continues to chase improvement.” Given the admiration from O’Connell and the rest of the coaching staff, it would be difficult for the Vikings to see Darnold go.

Darnold’s impressive performance with the Vikings

To understand why Darnold is one of the top targets in free agency, we need to take a closer look at his on-field contributions. In his most recent game, Darnold was a key factor in the Vikings’ victory over the Falcons. With five touchdown passes and 347 passing yards, he showcased the elite talent that made him the number one overall pick in the draft.

In 13 games, every one as a starter, he has completed 68% of his passes (264 of 386), totaling 3,299 passing yards. Additionally, he has thrown 28 touchdown passes (a career high), with 10 interceptions and 154 first downs. These statistics highlight Darnold’s significant role with the Vikings. Should he decide to leave, his absence will undoubtedly be felt.