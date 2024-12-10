During the offseason, the Minnesota Vikings named Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback. Surprisingly, he has exceeded expectations with an outstanding season, and head coach Kevin O’Connell has shared the reasons behind his success.

Earlier this year, the Vikings made significant changes to their offense. After failing to reach a contract extension with Kirk Cousins, the team was forced to seek a new signal-caller.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the NFC North club selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick. Unfortunately, McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury, leaving the Vikings to name Sam Darnold as the starter.

Kevin O’Connell shares insights on Sam Darnold’s success

The Vikings have experienced a rollercoaster 2024 NFL season. Initially, they lost Kirk Cousins after the front office chose not to renew his contract, creating uncertainty about the team’s quarterback situation.

To address the issue, the Vikings used their first-round pick to select J.J. McCarthy, one of the most promising prospects in his draft class. Fans were optimistic, believing McCarthy could lead the team into a new era.

However, McCarthy suffered a devastating knee injury that sidelined him for the entire season. In response, the Vikings turned to Sam Darnold, and he has exceeded expectations, delivering an impressive performance.

As of now, the Vikings hold an 11-2 record and are poised for a playoff run. While many doubted Darnold’s ability to lead the team, head coach Kevin O’Connell credits the quarterback’s strong work ethic and resilience as key factors in his success.

Sam Darnold, quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings

“I mean, he has just been so demanding of himself, but yet I also love the way he hasn’t put the weight of the world on his shoulders,” O’Connell said. “I think I just can’t say enough about how Sam’s handled himself, thinking back to the different kind of moments throughout his journey this year and how he’s maximized every single up coming out of what’s been a very successful season, chasing improvement. I think we saw it on full display [on Sunday].”

Will Sam Darnold continue with the Vikings in 2025?

Sam Darnold’s future with the Vikings remains uncertain. The quarterback signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the team, initially expected to serve as J.J. McCarthy’s backup.

Given his remarkable season, Darnold may explore opportunities to be a starter elsewhere. With the Vikings planning to reinstate McCarthy as the starting quarterback upon his return, Darnold has proven he is more than capable of leading an NFL team as a starter.

