The Buffalo Bills spoiled the reigning champs' Super Bowl party with a 31-10 beatdown. Check out what HC Sean McVay said of his team's performance.

The Buffalo Bills entered the season as the biggest contender to win the Super Bowl. They honored that reputation by thrashing the reigning champions Los Angeles Rams with near-perfect execution.

Sean McDermott's side hit the ground running and marched down the field with a TD drive in their first series. Then, a couple of unlucky turnovers helped the Rams get back into the game until halftime, but things got pretty ugly in the second half.

When asked about his team's performance and how mortal they looked vs. a legit contender, HC Sean McVay admitted they weren't prepared to face such a good rival but believes in their ability to bounce back.

NFL News: McVay Is Confident The Rams Will Bounce Back

“This isn’t the first setback we’ve experienced,” McVay said, per ProFootballTalk. “We’re going to respond the right way. I do trust that. All I know how to do is look at this film, correct it, put together a good week of preparation and be ready to go against the Falcons next week."

"There’s no way to put it other than, didn’t do a good enough job. It starts with me, and overall we can execute better in a lot of areas," the coach added. "[The Bills] gonna be a really, really good football team. Tonight was a humbling night. But my favorite part about sports is the opportunity to respond.”

Stafford Clearly Isn't 100% Healthy

Matthew Stafford's health continues to be a reason for concern. He was way off in some of his throws, struggled to spread the football around, was a step slow out of the pocket after missing most of the offseason with an elbow injury:

"Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an offseason procedure on his right elbow to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter," ESPN reported.

"Along with the procedure, Stafford also received an injection in his elbow during the offseason as he treated an injury that Rams coach Sean McVay previously referred as 'a little bit abnormal for a quarterback,'" added the report.

The Rams are way too talented not to bounce back after such a humbling performance. But Stafford's status will continue to be a concern, as reports stated that it could take a while before he goes back to full strength, if ever.