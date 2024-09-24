Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends a strong message about Justin Fields' starting role

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin spoke at a press conference and cleared up rumors surrounding the starting role of Justin Fields.

Justin Fields, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesJustin Fields, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ignacio Cairola

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ momentum in the 2024 NFL is unstoppable. A perfect start with three wins in a row has Mike Tomlin’s team looking like one of the most serious contenders this season. Behind the on-field performance is quarterback Justin Fields, who is the subject of constant rumors that he could be confirmed as the starter.

According to NFL Insider Ray Fittipaldo, Fields is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. That’s because Russell Wilson is still not 100 per cent recovered from the calf injury that has plagued him since the start of the season. He will practice on a limited basis this week.

Tomlin sent a strong message when asked at a press conference why he wasn’t confirming Fields as the starting quarterback for good: “Because there’s no need,” the Steelers coach said. “When Wilson gets to an appropriate point of health and we have to make a decision, I’ll make it and we’ll announce it,” he added.

Advertisement

“We’re still in the same situation with Russ (Wilson) this week that we were last week, at least at the beginning of the week,Tomlin added. “I want Justin to focus exclusively on being a starter and doing what it takes to be ready to do that. If the quality of Wilson’s participation in practice improves, then maybe we’ll consider him down the road,the head coach said.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Justin Fields’ momentum as Steelers starting quarterback

Justin Fields continues to make waves with quality performances leading the Steelers to victory. In the 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Fields completed 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown. Under his leadership, in Week 3 the Steelers scored two TDs in a game for the first time this season. The 25-year-old is looking increasingly loose and the position suits him remarkably well.

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

see also

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Mike Tomlin is hoping to gradually bring back Russell Wilson, who will take part in practice on a limited basis this week. However, the coach is more concerned with the rest of the team’s absentees. Starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith injured his hamstring and will not play next week, while reserve tight end MyCole Pruitt continues to recover from a knee injury.

Advertisement

Reserve cornerback Cory Trice Jr. is another casualty from the win over the Chargers, suffering a hamstring injury that will keep him out of next weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. On the plus side, running back Najee Harris is back in action.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Panthers: Andy Dalton loses a key teammate for multiple games
NFL

Panthers: Andy Dalton loses a key teammate for multiple games

NBA News: Celtics player gets real on Jayson Tatum’s playing time, Jaylen Brown's snub at the Olympics
NBA

NBA News: Celtics player gets real on Jayson Tatum’s playing time, Jaylen Brown's snub at the Olympics

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' opponent makes interesting Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders comparison
Sports

NCAAF News: Colorado Buffaloes' opponent makes interesting Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders comparison

NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion with Eagles takes big shot at Nick Sirianni game decisions
NFL

NFL News: Former Super Bowl Champion with Eagles takes big shot at Nick Sirianni game decisions

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo