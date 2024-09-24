NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends a strong message about Justin Fields' starting role

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ momentum in the 2024 NFL is unstoppable. A perfect start with three wins in a row has Mike Tomlin’s team looking like one of the most serious contenders this season. Behind the on-field performance is quarterback Justin Fields, who is the subject of constant rumors that he could be confirmed as the starter.

According to NFL Insider Ray Fittipaldo, Fields is expected to start against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. That’s because Russell Wilson is still not 100 per cent recovered from the calf injury that has plagued him since the start of the season. He will practice on a limited basis this week.

Tomlin sent a strong message when asked at a press conference why he wasn’t confirming Fields as the starting quarterback for good: “Because there’s no need,” the Steelers coach said. “When Wilson gets to an appropriate point of health and we have to make a decision, I’ll make it and we’ll announce it,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re still in the same situation with Russ (Wilson) this week that we were last week, at least at the beginning of the week,” Tomlin added. “I want Justin to focus exclusively on being a starter and doing what it takes to be ready to do that. If the quality of Wilson’s participation in practice improves, then maybe we’ll consider him down the road,” the head coach said.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Justin Fields’ momentum as Steelers starting quarterback

Justin Fields continues to make waves with quality performances leading the Steelers to victory. In the 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Fields completed 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a 5-yard touchdown. Under his leadership, in Week 3 the Steelers scored two TDs in a game for the first time this season. The 25-year-old is looking increasingly loose and the position suits him remarkably well.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

Mike Tomlin is hoping to gradually bring back Russell Wilson, who will take part in practice on a limited basis this week. However, the coach is more concerned with the rest of the team’s absentees. Starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith injured his hamstring and will not play next week, while reserve tight end MyCole Pruitt continues to recover from a knee injury.

Advertisement

Reserve cornerback Cory Trice Jr. is another casualty from the win over the Chargers, suffering a hamstring injury that will keep him out of next weekend’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. On the plus side, running back Najee Harris is back in action.