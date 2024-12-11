The Alabama Crimson Tide still have one game left this season, although unfortunately for them, the NCAAF playoffs are no longer a goal. The team, led by Kalen DeBoer, fell short of their set objectives, and as a result, many are already looking ahead to what’s next — including Jalen Milroe.

Milroe‘s impact on the league was so significant that many have gone as far as to declare that the talented quarterback should declare for the 2025 Draft. However, many argue that his future should be different, including former running back Damien Harris.

The former Bama RB spoke on the Until Saturday podcast via CBS Sports and stated that Jalen Milroe is not yet ready to make the jump to the NFL: ”I don’t think you should go to the NFL Draft because I don’t think he’s ready.”

“I think he should hit the transfer portal, go somewhere, get a fresh start. Because I don’t think this marriage between him and Kalen DeBoer, it doesn’t look like it’s working. Not for either person, not saying it’s either party’s fault, just sometimes relationships just don’t work,” he concluded.

While many within the Alabama program are already looking ahead to what’s to come next year, the truth is that Kalen DeBoer‘s team will have their final outing on December 31st against the Michigan Wolverines to determine the winner of the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Alabama could lose a offensive player to the transfer portal

Bad news for Alabama continued after being left out of the playoffs, a controversial decision made by the CFP Selection Committee. With the opening of the transfer portal in NCAAF, many players have decided to make a change and seek new opportunities.

In recent hours, the rumor has gained momentum that an offensive player from DeBoer’s team is considering a visit to the Colorado Buffaloes to join Deion Sanders’ squad.

True freshman Caleb Odom entered the transfer portal and made the decision to leave Alabama for a fresh start at the end of the season.