During the last few years, Tee Higgins has been one of the best receivers in the NFL as part of an explosive offense alongside Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, that extraordinary relationship could be close to an end as the contract of the star wide receiver expires after this season. Of course, that makes him a very attractive asset to transform many teams into a Super Bowl contender.

In fact, Higgins has been rumored to be an option for the Pittsburgh Steelers when he reportedly wanted a trade before the deadline. Now, looking toward the future, another franchise could emerge as favorite to sign the star.

Will Bengals give Tee Higgins a contract extension?

The Cincinnati Bengals might not be able to give Tee Higgins a contract extension because of their salary cap issues. Considering they already gave massive deals to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, it’s just too complicated to deliver a third top tier agreement.

Even in this complicated scenario, Burrow believes there’s still hope to keep him. “We don’t know. Those discussions are ongoing. I’m confident we are going to be able to do what it takes to bring Tee back. I know that I am going to do what it takes to get him back. So he can have those talks. Those are going to be offseason discussions. I think we are excited about that opportunity.”

What will be Tee Higgins’ next team?

According to a report from Chad Graff of The Athletic, the New England Patriots are ready to make a huge offer to Tee Higgins. The plan is to surround Drake Maye with great weapons for success.

“Here’s an easy guess simply from reading the tea leaves: The Patriots are going to be all in on Tee Higgins. They’ve shown an interest in established receivers, and Higgins is the best free agent. I expect them to offer him the moon. The question is whether he says yes or no.”