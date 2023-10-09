The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling with Matt Canada as offensive coordinator, and fans are eagerly waiting for a change. For this reason, the AFC North team has received a bold proposal to take the job.

Fans of the Steelers are not comfortable at all with how their offense is working. Even though they have very talented players, the team is really struggling with opening defenses.

Mike Tomlin, the team’s head coach, has said that he doesn’t want Matt Canada to leave. However, there’s a huge proposal coming from a two-time Super Bowl champion that might change his thoughts.

Former Steelers player proposes himself to replace Matt Canada as OC

Matt Canada is really struggling to create a solid offensive gameplan for the Steelers. Even though the team won against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, it seems like his time with Pittsburgh might be over soon, as fans don’t want him in the team anymore.

Amid Pittsburgh’s issues, there’s a former player who wants to take Matt Canada’s job. Byron Leftwich, former quarterback of the team, has proposed himself to become their offensive coordinator.

Leftwich was Ben Roethlisberger’s backup when the Steelers won the Super Bowl XLIII. As offensive coordinator, he recently coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning the Super Bowl LV alongside Tom Brady.

The former quarterback has revealed that he has reached out the Steelers, but that the team is “completely ignoring him.” However, if things continue like this with Canada, they might consider him to take the job soon.

When was Byron Leftwich drafted?

Byton Leftwich was selected with the 7th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.