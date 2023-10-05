Kenny Pickett is expected to be the franchise quarterback who will guide the Pittsburgh Steelers to success. Amidst his knee injury, the team has provided a significant update on his availability for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers received the unfortunate but anticipated news of Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, leaving the team without a dependable quarterback to lead their offense.

Immediately, the team selected Kenny Pickett in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick. He has shown promise during his time with the Steelers since then, and the team is hopeful that he will be the ideal successor to Big Ben.

Kenny Pickett’s injury: Will the quarterback play vs. the Ravens?

Week 4 of the 2023 season was definitely not what the Steelers expected. The team was surprisingly defeated by the Houston Texans due to a terrible performance by the entire squad, especially the offense.

Kenny Pickett had an awful match. The 2nd-year quarterback went 15 for 23 for 114 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Unfortunately, he couldn’t end the game due to a knee injury.

Mitch Trubisky took over the team’s offense following Pickett’s injury. The former Bears player couldn’t do too much, which is why fans are eagerly anticipating Kenny’s return for their Week 5 matchup against the Ravens.

Fortunately, the Steelers have good news regarding this matter. Pickett stated on Wednesday that he’s ready to play on Sunday, as his knee injury was not severe enough to sideline him.

Which college did Kenny Pickett attend?

Kenny Pickett’s love for the Steelers comes from college, as he played for the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt).