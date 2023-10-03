Age is no barrier to showcasing talent, as a second-year quarterback is on the verge of joining an exclusive group, led by none other than Ben Roethlisberger, a living legend of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For many Steelers fans, Ben Roethlisberger is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks in the franchise’s history. However, Terry Bradshaw holds the title of the best, having secured four Super Bowl victories for the AFC North squad.

Big Ben had an illustrious NFL career, delivering two Vince Lombardi trophies to the Steelers during his impressive 18-year tenure with the team. His exceptional rookie season served as a clear indication that he would become a legendary quarterback.

Brock Purdy is close from joining an exclusive group of quarterbacks led by Ben Roethlisberger

The San Francisco 49ers unquestionably pulled off one of the biggest coups in the 2022 NFL Draft when they chose Brock Purdy as the final pick of the entire event. He has demonstrated his reliability as a quarterback, shedding the label of ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ in the process.

During his rookie year, Purdy had to take the offense of the 49ers due to the injuries of Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He won the five regular season games he started, which really surprised everybody.

Brock Purdy’s success isn’t just a stroke of luck. In the 2023 season, the former Iowa State player has secured victories in the first four games, extending his regular-season winning streak to 9-0. Now, he stands on the precipice of joining an exclusive group of elite quarterbacks.

In NFL history, just six quarterbacks have achieved 10 or more consecutive wins in their first or second season. Purdy has the opportunity to join this esteemed group if he can secure a victory against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Here is the list of the six quarterbacks who have won more than 10 consecutive regular-season games in their first or second year in the NFL:

What is Brock Purdy’s salary at the San Francisco 49ers?

In 2022, Brock Purdy signed a 4-year, $3,737,008 contract with the San Francisco 49ers, which is expected to be renegotiated soon.