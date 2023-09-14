Many experts believed the Pittsburgh Steelers could become a contender in the NFL. An amazing preseason set the bar really high. However, they had a terrible start with a Week 1 loss at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

In the second year of Kenny Pickett as quarterback, Mike Tomlin built a team which seemed ready to take the next step. For example, the defense is outstanding with names such as T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick or Patrick Peterson.

However, the Steelers face a huge problem as Diontae Johnson and Cameron Heyward are injured and will be out for several weeks. That’s why a former wide receiver asked for a chance in Pittsburgh.

Antonio Brown wants an opportunity with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Diontae Johnson suffered hamstring injury against the 49ers and the wide receiver will be out a minimum of four weeks. As a consequence, Antonio Brown saw this as a chance to join the team.

Brown posted many messages on social media asking to return and even included his former teammate, Le’Veon Bell. “Heard the Steelers need a wide receiver.”

However, it’s almost impossible for Pittsburgh to take a chance on him with all his problems off the field. That’s why, in the near future, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Allen Robinson should take over.