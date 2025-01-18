The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a final decision about Mike Tomlin and his future with the team. According to a report by Gerry Dulac, there’s a big reason why the head coach won’t be fired anytime soon.

“The Steelers have no plans to move on from Mike Tomlin. They gave him a three-year, $50 million contract extension in June and they’re just not going to walk away from that.”

Additionally, there are currently no signs that Tomlin plans to make changes in his coaching staff to shake things up and try to win the Super Bowl. A week after the elimination against the Ravens, Arthur Smith remains the offensive coordinator, and Teryl Austin seems likely to stay on as the defensive coordinator.

How long is Mike Tomlin under contract with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has a contract with the Steelers through the 2027 season. Furthermore, the head coach has a no-trade clause in that agreement, making it practically impossible for him to leave the team anytime soon.

Dulac said in The Rich Eisen Show that the massive extension signed last June is key to understanding that, despite playoff failures, there won’t be any major changes in Pittsburgh.

“When they did that, it was just another indication that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers will part ways only when Mike Tomlin wants to. The Steelers apparently and obviously just aren’t going to do that. A trade it’s not going to happen either.”