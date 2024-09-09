NFL News: Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs joins Deshaun Watson’s Browns

Things could be looking up for the Browns and Deshaun Watson, as the Cleveland team is close to signing Kadarius Toney. Toney, who won two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to bring a boost to the Browns' roster.

Deshaun Watson will have a new weapon for the 2024 NFL season in Kadarius Toney, who was recently a free agent and one of the top wide receivers available to boost any team’s offensive lineup. Toney, a Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to bring his skills to the Browns.

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.