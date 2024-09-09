Trending topics:
NFL News: Super Bowl champions with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs joins Deshaun Watson's Browns

Things could be looking up for the Browns and Deshaun Watson, as the Cleveland team is close to signing Kadarius Toney. Toney, who won two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, is expected to bring a boost to the Browns' roster.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
By Richard Tovar

Deshaun Watson will have a new weapon for the 2024 NFL season in Kadarius Toney, who was recently a free agent and one of the top wide receivers available to boost any team’s offensive lineup. Toney, a Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to bring his skills to the Browns.

Developing story…

