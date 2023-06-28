Ezekiel Elliott has had a very rough year. The running back was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys and is now a free agent. He’s looking forward to playing the 2023 NFL season, but unfortunately, a Super Bowl contender is no longer interested in pursuing him.

Back in 2016, the Dallas Cowboys made the decision to use their first-round pick to select a running back. They had a pressing need for an elite player at the position, and it was Ezekiel Elliott who caught their attention the most.

Zeke was certainly a solid running back for Dallas, but the team decided to part ways with him after the 2022 NFL season. Now, the former Ohio State player is searching for a team willing to offer him a spot in the league, but one of them has already closed the door on any opportunity for his arrival.

Super Bowl LVIII contenders are no longer discussing Elliott’s potential arrival

Ezekiel Elliott is determined to find a new team as quickly as possible. The running back was released by the Cowboys earlier this year, as the club aimed to save money from his contract.

According to reports, there are some teams interested in signing Zeke. It seems like he is not considered as a starter anymore, but clubs are trying to add him for a backup role to support younger running backs with his experience.

Even though the Cowboys recently released him, it was reported that they were considering to bring him back for the 2023 season. The running back would have to accept a less lucrative deal, and also leave the starter role to Tony Pollard.

However, the club is not interested anymore in giving Zeke a second chance. According to NFL Media, the Cowboys, Super Bowl LVIII contenders, are no longer discussing a potential reunion with Elliott. It seems like that door has been closed for the running back and he must look for other options.