It’s been a while since the Pittsburgh Steelers last challenged for the championship, which is why there are many rumors around the team this offseason. Terry Bradshaw, however, believes they should stick to Kenny Pickett at quarterback.

“I love Pickett,“ the Steelers legend said on The Rich Eisen Show, via CBS Sports. “I know him well. He’s fiercely competitive. He’s a tough-minded kind. Things don’t bother him. I really like him a lot.”

Pickett was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the franchise looking for a heir apparent to two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, who had been the team’s starting quarterback for 18 years.

After only two years in the league, many are questioning Pickett’s ability to be the Steelers’ franchise quarterback, linking the team with other singal-callers who may be on the market this year.

Terry Bradshaw doesn’t want Justin Fields in Pittsburgh

Justin Fields has emerged as a potential target for the Steelers, since his future with the Bears looks up in the air with Chicago holding the first-overall pick in the upcoming Draft.

Bradshaw, however, believes making this change would be a huge mistake by Pittsburgh. In his opinion, the Steelers just need to be patient and surround Pickett with more talent in order to succeed.

“You don’t need Fields,” Bradshaw said. “Stay with what you got. Just build (Pickett) up. Get him another receiver. Give him an explosive tight end. Give him another tackle, give him a guard. Have the ability to protect him. And give him guys on the outside. This is a passing league, now. Get him people out there that can run and catch the football that are smart. That’s their guy. There’s probably going to be a lot of negative (said) about him, but that’s the guy I would go with.”

Bradshaw also had his fair share of doubters back in the day, until he led the Steelers to the promised land in his fifth year. He went on to wing three more rings with the franchise, which is why his opinion will always matter in Pittsburgh.