During this offseason, DeAndre Hopkins decided to join the Tennessee Titans over the New England Patriots. After signing with the squad from Nashville, the wide receiver shared some words that won’t make the AFC East team very happy.

After several weeks of waiting for the best offer to arrive, Hopkins finally agreed terms with the Titans to join their cause. Tennessee wanted an elite wide receiver, and the 31-year-old was the best option available in the free agency market.

However, Tennessee was not the only team interested in the wideout. The Patriots also approached Hopkins to bolster Mac Jones’ offense, but the offer made by the Titans was more attractive for the player.

Hopkins sends message to the Patriots after signing with the Titans

During the offseason, DeAndre Hopkins flirted with several teams to try to get as many offers as he could. However, only the Titans and Patriots sent him a proposal to join their cause for the 2023 campaign.

At the end of the race, the Titans got the victory. Hopkins will play in the AFC South this year, and now the wideout has shared some words that could make the fans of the Patriots very mad.

“I am very happy, very glad,” Hopkins said Monday. “This was a team that as soon as the offseason hit and I knew I was possibly going to be traded, this was a team that was on my list of places that I wanted to play because of the history Mike Vrabel and I have, the history Tim Kelly and I have.

“I wanted to be somewhere where I knew people had my best interests, not just on the field but off the field as well.”

According to reports, the Titans made a more ‘aggressive’ offer for the former Cardinals player. While the proposal made by New England was similar, the guaranteed money made the difference for his decision.