DeAndre Hopkins' salary at Titans: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

One of the biggest dramas of this offseason has come to an end. DeAndre Hopkins has finally found a new team, signing with the Tennessee Titans for the 2023 NFL season. Here’s his complete salary, including how much he will make per hour, day, week, month, and year.

DeAndre Hopkins really struggled to find a suitable landing spot for the upcoming campaign. The wide receiver had two proposals on the table, but the one coming from the Titans was more attractive to him than the one that the New England Patriots offered.

After spending three seasons in the NFC, the 31-year-old will return to the AFC. The Titans wanted to give Ryan Tannehill an elite wide receiver, and Hopkins was the best option available for them in the free agency market.

DeAndre Hopkins’ salary at the Tennessee Titans

After leaving the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins finally agreed terms with a new team to play the 2023 NFL season. The Titans offered him a very attractive contract for two years and $26 million.

How much does DeAndre Hopkins make a week?

With this lucrative deal, DeAndre Hopkins’ money average per year is $13 million. If we break it down on a monthly basis, the wideout makes $1,083,333 million a month. That would make it $270,833 a week; $38,690 a day; $1,612 an hour; $26 a minute; or $0.43 a second.