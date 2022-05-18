Bruce Arians is no longer in town, and they still have some missing pieces. But Todd Bowles already knows what his offense will look like. Check out what he said.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what winning NFL teams do: They ran it back. They brought back most of their starters again, including Tom Brady. That's why, even though Bruce Arians retired, their team won't look all that different in 2022.

Arians claimed that continuity was a major thing for him. That's why he decided to walk away now that Todd Bowles was ready to be his successor. Or at least, that's what he wants us to think.

Whatever is the case, it's clear that the Bucs will continue to be one of the teams to beat in the NFC. They still have Brady and Byron Leftwich leading the way offensively, and Bowles is ready to keep defenses guessing every week.

NFL News: Todd Bowles Talks About The Bucs' Offense

"My attitude is to win the game anyway possible, and if we have to throw the ball 50 times to win, that's great," Bowles said. "If we have to run the ball 30 times to win, that's great. We'll take what they give us and we'll always have shots for big plays."

"Obviously, Brady is a great passer; we want to equal that with the running game if we can," Bowles added. "But if they're taking away the run and we have to throw the ball 60 times and he throws five or six touchdowns, I'll take the win. If we're running the ball pretty good and we get going about 25, 30 times, I'll take the win. Whatever we have to do to win the ballgame."

Clearly, Bowles doesn't want to limitate or define his team's offense. If anything, he knows he has one of the best play-callers in the game by his side, which is why they'll be able to adapt to nearly every situation.

"Nobody's putting handcuffs on the offense from that standpoint," Bowles sentenced. "We're going to do whatever we have to do to win the game."

Tom Brady claimed that he still has some unfinished business in the NFL. He wouldn't have come back if he didn't believe he could win the whole thing with this team. So, we wouldn't put our money against them if we were you.