Even though he came out of retirement to play his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has once again suggested that his days on the gridiron could be over in the near future.

In February this year, Tom Brady thought it was time to call it a career after 22 NFL seasons. However, only 40 days later he decided it wasn't time to hung them up yet. But even after that, he continues to leave the door open to retirement.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, eventually realized that his place was still on the gridiron and that there's unfinished business to take care of with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's not like he has anything to prove to anyone, but somehow, it seems that he still wants do do something big before stepping aside.

This year, the legendary quarterback will be looking to break a few more records and hopefully win his eighth Super Bowl ring. Will he retire for good after this season? He is a free agent in 2023, and his comments suggest that the end is near.

Tom Brady continues to hint that retirement is getting close

"I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon," Brady said in an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," via Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

Brady said that earlier this year, when he told Bruce Arians and Jason Linch about his decision to retire, he felt quite sure about his choice. But as we know, that didn't last long.

"Then time went by and you just get super competitive," Brady added. "I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality. Forty-five years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I'm like, damn, maybe I should've stayed retired because he's a beast."

This is not the first time Brady warns his days as a football player are coming to an end, although nobody knows exactly when. But we do know that he's committed to play this season, so let's better enjoy every single minute of it.