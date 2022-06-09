Even though it took only a month for him to realize that his place was still on the gridiron, Tom Brady is still flirting with a potential retirement in the near future. Here's what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had to say.

Tom Brady attempted to retire from football this year, feeling that it was time to call it a career after many successful years at one of the most demanding sports competitions. However, he changed his mind only a month later.

Brady, who turns 45 in August, heads into his 23rd NFL season - third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - without knowing for how long he'll continue to play. While this could only extend his career for many years, he could also retire for good when the 2022 campaign comes to an end.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has already made it clear that he wouldn't have come back from retirement if he wasn't 100% committed for this season. However, he can't tell whether that will be the case next year.

Tom Brady taking year-by-year approach for retirement decision

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do.

“When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100 percent football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment. It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can.”

At this point of his life, it's completely understandable that Brady takes this day by day, or year by year. With seven Super Bowl rings and multiple records to his name, one could say he can feel satisfied enough to hang them up at any moment. But as long as he feels there's something left in his tank, nothing will stop him.